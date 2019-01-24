News
PREVIOUS|

Facebook to shut down Moments photo app in February

Let's all take a moment to remember the app, shall we?

Jan 24, 2019

5:14 PM EST

0 comments

Facebook app on iPhone

Facebook has confirmed that it will shutter its Moments photo app on February 25th.

In a statement to CNET, Rushabh Doshi, director of product management for Moments, cited low usage of the app as a primary reason for shutting it down.

“We’re ending support for the Moments app, which we originally launched as a place for people to save their photos,” Rushabh Doshi, director of product management for Moments, said in a statement. “We know the photos people share are important to them so we will continue offering ways to save memories within the Facebook app.”

Moments launched in 2015 as a means for users to share pictures from their phone with their Facebook friends without uploading the photos to the social network.

Facebook is giving users until May to visit a special website and export their Moments photos and videos either as a private Facebook album or as a download.

Source: CNET

Related Articles

News

Jan 16, 2019

1:53 PM EST

Facebook to roll out protections for political ads at the end of June

News

Jan 23, 2019

5:22 PM EST

Facebook cracking down harder on fake Pages and Groups

News

Aug 3, 2016

7:18 AM EST

Twitter gets Moments feature ready for the Rio 2016 Games

News

Jan 23, 2019

1:28 PM EST

Instagram to reportedly generate $14 billion in revenue for Facebook in 2019

Comments