Facebook to shut down Moments photo app in February

Facebook has confirmed that it will shutter its Moments photo app on February 25th.
In a statement to CNET, Rushabh Doshi, director of product management for Moments, cited low usage of the app as a primary reason for shutting it down.
“We’re ending support for the Moments app, which we originally launched as a place for people to save their photos,” Rushabh Doshi, director of product management for Moments, said in a statement. “We know the photos people share are important to them so we will continue offering ways to save memories within the Facebook app.”
Moments launched in 2015 as a means for users to share pictures from their phone with their Facebook friends without uploading the photos to the social network.
Facebook is giving users until May to visit a special website and export their Moments photos and videos either as a private Facebook album or as a download.
