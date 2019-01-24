Apple hires senior Samsung battery executive

Apple has hired Soonho Ahn, a former senior Samsung executive, to head up development of its own battery technology.
According to an update on Ahn’s Linkedin profile, which Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman was the first to spot, Ahn joined Apple as global head of battery developments this past December. Ahn had worked at Samsung SDI, Samsung’s battery making subsidiary, since 2015.
Ahn’s profile says he had worked on “next-generation” battery technologies while at Samsung SDI.
Apple has sourced batteries from Samsung SDI to power previous iPhone models.
Like the company’s investments into LG Display, Ahn’s hire represents a desire by Apple to lessen its dependence on Samsung and other companies for iPhone parts. Across the board, Apple has moved in recent months to become more self-sufficient.
Just last month, The Information published a report that said Apple had started development on its own modem technology to lessen its dependence on suppliers like Intel and Qualcomm.
Source: Bloomberg
