Huawei might have plagiarized an entire music video to promote MediaPad M3 Lite tablets

Huawei is being accused of plagiarizing an entire music video to try and sell more of its MediaPad M3 Lite tablets.
According to a recent Engadget article, the video that Huawei seems to have copied is ‘Cymatics: Science Vs. Music’ by Nigel Stanford.
“Help! A company has copied my Cymatics video to sell ‘Huawei MediaPad’ tablets! Seen at Tesco Extra, UK,” Stanford wrote in a January 22nd Facebook post. “If you are near one and see it, or at any retailer in UK or elsewhere, could you contact me and let me know where? Message me or write a comment.”
Huawei has since pulled the ad from YouTube, Engadget noted. The publication added that the company was “looking into the matter and will share further updates in due course.”
It’s not certain if the video was purposefully plagiarized, but the similarities are uncanny. Some of the shots are so identical it’s hard to believe that it wasn’t entirely copied on purpose.
This isn’t the first time Huawei has been in a sticky marketing situation. In 2016, the Chinese telecommunications giant claimed that an ad was shot on its P9 phone when it was shot on a $3,500 DSLR camera.
More recently in 2018, the company was caught using a DSLR to shoot a Nova 3 smartphone ad and claimed the ad was shot with the phone.
Huawei hasn’t really been making great headlines lately since its global chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver on December 1st, 2018 on fraud-related charges. She was granted bail but faces extradition to the U.S.
Huawei’s MediaPad M3 Lite tablet is not available in Canada.
Source: Engadget
