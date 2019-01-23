New GOG sale offers up to 90 percent off various PC games

Games developer and distributor CD Projekt Red is currently offering up to 90 percent off various PC titles on its DRM-free GOG digital marketplace.
Here’s a breakdown of some of the most notable deals. All prices are listed in Canadian dollars.
- Firewatch — $6.69 (regularly $26.69)
- Hollow Knight — $13.19 (regularly $19.99)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance — $35.99 (regularly $71.99)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales — $29.29 (regularly $38.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition — $21.09 (regularly $69.89)
- The Witness — $13.39 (regularly $53.29)
The full list of deals can be found here. The sale ends on Wednesday, January 30th.
