Netflix, Arena of Valor among top worldwide mobile apps and games in 2018

Sensor Tower has organized a top 10 list of mobile apps and games that were most downloaded or generated the greatest amount of revenue in 2018. Some apps are to be expected but there are a couple of surprises, as well.
Netflix dominated the top non-gaming apps with the most overall revenue, surpassing $954 million USD (approximately $1.2 billion CAD) from both of the mobile stores. Tinder came out top in the Google Play store.
Facebook had the top non-gaming app downloads with WhatsApp and Messenger in first and second respectively. However, TikTok had the most downloads last year on the App store.
For top mobile games, Arena of Valor generated the most overall revenue from both stores, with Lineage M topping in the Google Play store. It’s important to note that Fortnite was the 7th highest grossing mobile game and made over half a billion USD in that year.
The game that got the most downloads in 2018 was Helix Jump, with PUBG mobile coming out top in the App store.
Here are the top 10 overall apps and games in 2018:
Top non-game apps by most worldwide revenue
- Netflix
- Tinder
- Tencent Video
- iQIYI
- Pandora
- Kwai
- YouTube
- LINE
- Youku
- LINE Manga
Top non-game apps by most worldwide downloads
- Messenger
- TikTok
- UC Browser
- SHAREit
- YouTube
- Snapchat
- Vigo Video
Top mobile games by worldwide revenue
- Arena of Valor
- Monster Strike
- Fate/Grand Order
- Candy Crush Saga
- Lineage M
- Westward Journey
- Pokemon GO
- DBZ Dokken Battle
- Clash Royale
- Clash of Clans
Top mobile games by most worldwide download
- Helix Jump
- PUBG Mobile
- Subway Surfers
- Garena Free Fire
- Rise Up
- Love Balls
- Candy Crush Saga
- Sniper 3D
- Kick the Buddy
- My Talking Tom
Sensor Tower’s full report can be viewed here.
