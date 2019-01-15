Apple sends iPhone XR marketing email blast to older iPhone users

With reports circulating that the ‘entry-level’ iPhone XR isn’t selling as well as Apple hoped, it looks like the Cupertino, California-based company is kicking its marketing machine into overdrive.
Apple is reportedly sending out targetted email blasts to users of older iPhones ranging from the iPhone 6 all the way up to the more recent iPhone 7, according to MacRumors. One email, which was sent to an iPhone 6 Plus user, advertises Apple’s iPhone XR trade-in program. Here’s a link to images of the trade-in email offer submitted by Reddit user ‘MoreMoreReddit.’
With this Apple Store trade-in program, the cost of the iPhone XR changes depending on the trade-in value of the older iPhone.
Below is a full list of iPhone XR price tags in CAD:
- iPhone 7 Plus — $649
- iPhone 7 — $749
- iPhone 6s Plus — $779
- iPhone 6s — $799
- iPhone 6 Plus — $829
- iPhone 6 — $879
Apple recently issued a rare earnings guidance revision, lowering its Q1 2019 forecast by $9 billion USD ($12 billion CAD), amounting to $84 billion ($114 billion CAD) in revenue.
The company cited low demand in China, the timing of the iPhone XS and XS Max’s release, as well as its $35 battery replacement program for the downturn in revenue. Though the iPhone XR has been heavily criticized for its decidedly not entry-level price tag, it’s one of my favourite smartphones of 2018.
I was a big fan of the XR’s colourful body, as well as the fact that the phone still includes most of the iPhone XS and XS Max’s key photography features.
Source: Reddit ‘MoreMoreReddit‘ Via: MacRumors
