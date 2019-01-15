News
Apple sends iPhone XR marketing email blast to older iPhone users

The company is trying to entice owners of older iPhones to upgrade

Jan 15, 2019

11:11 AM EST

With reports circulating that the ‘entry-level’ iPhone XR isn’t selling as well as Apple hoped, it looks like the Cupertino, California-based company is kicking its marketing machine into overdrive.

Apple is reportedly sending out targetted email blasts to users of older iPhones ranging from the iPhone 6 all the way up to the more recent iPhone 7, according to MacRumors. One email, which was sent to an iPhone 6 Plus user, advertises Apple’s iPhone XR trade-in program. Here’s a link to images of the trade-in email offer submitted by Reddit user ‘MoreMoreReddit.’

Apple sending out emails comparing the iPhone XR to old iPhones if you haven’t upgraded in a while? from r/apple

With this Apple Store trade-in program, the cost of the iPhone XR changes depending on the trade-in value of the older iPhone.

Below is a full list of iPhone XR price tags in CAD:

  • iPhone 7 Plus — $649
  • iPhone 7 — $749
  • iPhone 6s Plus — $779
  • iPhone 6s — $799
  • iPhone 6 Plus — $829
  • iPhone 6 — $879

Apple recently issued a rare earnings guidance revision, lowering its Q1 2019 forecast by $9 billion USD ($12 billion CAD), amounting to $84 billion ($114 billion CAD) in revenue.

The company cited low demand in China, the timing of the iPhone XS and XS Max’s release, as well as its $35 battery replacement program for the downturn in revenue. Though the iPhone XR has been heavily criticized for its decidedly not entry-level price tag, it’s one of my favourite smartphones of 2018.

I was a big fan of the XR’s colourful body, as well as the fact that the phone still includes most of the iPhone XS and XS Max’s key photography features.

Source: Reddit ‘MoreMoreReddit‘ Via: MacRumors 

