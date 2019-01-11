Zagg’s new folio cases turn your iPad Pro into a Surface

If you’re looking to make your iPad or iPad Pro into a better productivity tool, Zagg’s new folio covers might offer just what you need.
Announced this week, Zagg has three new folio covers for the 9.7-inch iPad, the 11-inch iPad Pro and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
The first, dubbed the ‘Slim Book Go,’ effectively turns your iPad into a Microsoft Surface device. It features a detachable keyboard, as well as a flap that Zagg calls a ‘reverse kickstand.’
Instead of hinging at the middle of the device, like the Surface kickstand, Zagg’s reverse kickstand comes out of the bottom of the iPad and rests against tables and other flat surfaces. Users can then adjust the angle of the iPad by pivoting it forward and back on the kickstand.
In theory, it looks like a great way to include a highly adjustable kickstand. However, I’m not sure how well it will work in practice. For example, lap typing with the cover may not work particularly well.
The detachable keyboard features backlit, laptop-style keys available in seven colours. The keyboard also has multi-device pairing so that you can use it with more than one iPad. Additionally, the case has a built-in holder for the Apple Pencil.
Zagg’s second new case, the ‘Rugged Book Go,’ takes the Slim Book and thickens it, making it a more rugged, durable protector for your iPad. Zagg says it can even withstand a 6.6-foot drop.
Finally, Zagg’s third new case, the ‘Messenger Folio,’ offers a lightweight, fabric cover with an attached keyboard. Zagg says the battery lasts up to three months between charges.
The Slim Book Go for the 9.7-inch iPad is available now for $149.99. The iPad Pro variants will launch in spring 2019 and will cost $149.99 for the 11-inch Pro and $199.99 for the 12.9-inch Pro.
The Rugged Book Pro will launch for the 11-inch iPad Pro in the spring as well, for $169.99. However, the Messenger Folio will arrive in February 2019 for the 11-inch Pro and will cost $89.99.
