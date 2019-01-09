Reports suggest that Apple plans on moving its Eaton Centre location into a larger space within the mall while also launching a new stand-alone store in Toronto.
According to MacRumors, Apple has plans to move its Eaton Centre store into the space that’s currently occupied by Abercrombie and Fitch.
Once the clothing store moves, Apple could potentially renovate and move into the old Abercrombie location within the year.
Abercrombie and Fitch’s current Eaton Centre location is almost directly beneath the Apple Store’s current space.
If the move takes place, it would nearly double Apple’s floor space from 4,977 square feet to 10,680, giving the tech company more room for demos and its ‘Today at Apple’ sessions.
A potential move would also be the perfect opportunity for the company to modernize its Eaton Centre space.
Apple has been redesigning some of its stores over the past years with touch-sensitive tables, indoor trees and 6K displays to show off products, according to MacRumors.
These new stores are visually attractive, but the primary improvement over the old store design is an increase in size.
MacRumors also reported that Apple might have plans on building another Downtown Toronto store in the upcoming The One building near the corner of Yonge Street and Bloor Street.
The report suggests that the new store will be larger than the Eaton Centre location, but that it won’t open until 2020 at the earliest.
The Yonge and Bloor space would open onto the street near Bloor Street’s Mink Mile shopping district.
Apple currently has four stores in Toronto. One in the Eaton Centre, another in Yorkdale Mall, one in Sherway Gardens and a final location inside Fairview Mall. If Apple opened a store in The One building, it would be the company’s first Toronto store that’s not in a mall.
Source: MacRumors
Image Source: MacRumors
