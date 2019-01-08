News
Hyundai shows off prototype rescue robot car with legs at CES 2019

Hyundai is proposing a rescue vehicle that can walk and drive

Jan 8, 2019

2:28 PM EST

Hyundai Elevate

South Korean motor company Hyundai has unveiled a prototype for a walking robot rescue car at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

The car, which Hyundai is calling the Elevate, is able to hold up to five people and can move in any direction. According to Hyundai, Elevate can walk over diverse terrain, climb over a five-foot wall, step over a five-foot gap, walk over diverse terrain and achieve a 15-foot wide track width — all while keeping its passengers level. The vehicle’s legs can also be folded and stored to allow the robot to drive like a regular vehicle.

With all of this mobility, Hyundai hopes Elevate can save lives in natural disasters.

The company proposed a hypothetical scenario where a car was stranded in a show ditch 10 feet off of a highway. In theory, Elevate could descend into the ditch, let out a rescue worker to secure the passengers and climb back up to the road.

Hyundai also suggested that Elevate could be used to help people in wheelchairs get around, particularly in areas where there aren’t any ramps.

Via: Overdrive

