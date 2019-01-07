Disney brings ‘Avengers’ VR game to Audi cars at CES 2019

Disney has partnered with Audi on a virtual reality Avengers game that passengers can play as the car is on the road.
The game was officially revealed at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, under the official title of Marvel’s Avengers: Rocket’s Rescue Run.
The game has players work with Guardians of the Galaxy’s Rocket Raccoon as he flies through space to save Iron Man from the villainous Thanos. With the virtual headset, players will be able to move their heads to aim and shoot down enemy fighters before ultimately encountering Thanos’ mothercraft.
The game was developed by Holoride, a new startup from Audi in which the automaker will hold a minority stake. Holoride’s goal is to develop VR experiences that react to the moving car.
Specifically, Holoride’s VR tech will factor in various elements of the car’s driving, including acceleration and turning. This, in turn, will affect the player’s experience in the game.
In the case of Rocket’s Rescue Run, players will find their spaceship’s speed and trajectory alter alongside the actual Audi. If the car speeds up, the in-game ship will do so as well. Likewise, the spacecraft will make a sharp right when the car swings around in that direction.
Holoride’s tech currently only works in Audi’s e-tron electric SUV. However, the startup says the tech is built on an open-source platform that it hopes to offer to other car companies in the future.
While an Oculus Rift headset connected to a computer was used for the purposes of the demonstration, Holoride says it’s looking into how to connect the tech to a car directly.
A Marvel VR game from Holoride came about naturally due to Audi’s long-running partnership with Marvel Studios. Tony Stark (Iron Man) uses Audi cars in various Marvel Studios films, including the upcoming Avengers: Endgame.
However, Rocket’s Rescue Run is intended to be just one type of Holoride experience. Speaking to CNET, Audi engineer Daniel Profendiner hinted at other applications for the tech, such as a VR movie theatre or an experience that takes the real-world buildings surrounding the car and turns them into architecture from other time periods.
Holoride hasn’t revealed specific pricing and availability for Marvel’s Avengers: Rocket’s Rescue Run, although the company hopes to have the tech on the market in the next three years.
Source: CNET
Comments