South Korean display panel manufacturer LG Display is set to use the CES 2019 stage at the Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas to unveil an 88-inch, 8K OLED panel that’s also capable of producing 3.2.2-channel Dolby Atmos audio.
According to Engadget, the new 8K panel is an upgrade to LG’s ‘Crystal Sound’ screen tech it unveiled in 2017.
LG also unveiled a 65-inch 8K OLED display, as well as a 65-inch 4K OLED with the “world’s fastest” picture response time of 3.5ms.
LG is set to show off its latest products today at 11:00am EST. To find out what LG has shared about its TV so far check out MobileSyrup’s post about the sets here.
Source: Engadget
