There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- $30 off FiGO phone with $100 voucher purchase + FREE 2GB data and SIM card
Bell
New
- $50 trade-in credit with the Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB
- $100 trade-in credit with the LG Q Stylo+ and the Alcatel 1
Ongoing
- 4GB bonus on 4GB or less data options, 8GB bonus on 6GB+ data options (main regions)
- Double data on all data options, up to 10GB bonus (QC)
- 10GB bonus on 10GB data option and 16GB bonus on 15GB data option (MB)
- 12GB bonus on 10GB data option and 15GB bonus on 15GB data option (SK)
- $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (all regions)
- 4GB extra bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (all regions)
Chatr
New
- Removed all “in-Zone” plans: all plans are now Province-wide or Canada-wide
- Added new Nationwide Talk, Text and Data plans from 1GB to 8GB data (with option to get AutoPay giving an extra 500MB bonus data)
- $20 Unlimited Province-wide Talk plan replaces previous $20 Unlimited Local In-Zone plan
Xplore Mobile
Ongoing
- Rollover 7 Plan offers 7GB of data per month for $55/month + tab
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans
Fido
Ongoing
- $100 Amazon gift card on select phones with a 2-year plan
New
- Various bonus data on Pulse plans (main regions)
- Double data on all Pulse plans (QC)
Freedom Mobile
Ongoing
- $43/mo. Freedom LTE + 3GB LTE + 6.5GB 3G data promo plan
- 1GB bonus data on $50 Big Gig + Talk plan
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- 100GB bonus data on $60+ plans when activating a new line or upgrading with MyTab
- New customers who BYO phone get $5 or $10/mo. off when activating a new line on $25 to $50 plans (in-store only)
Koodo Mobile
New
- Various bonus gifts on select phones with the Tab
Ongoing
- Various bonus data on plans (main regions)
- Double data on all data plans (QC)
- Bonus data with $45+ prepaid plans
- Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
Bell MTS
Ongoing
- $30 credit with new Prepaid account activation
PC Mobile
New
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes with $35 Prepaid plan
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “Talk-a-Lot” promo plan with 200 Canada mins for $20/mo.
- $20 in credits with the Motorola Moto E4 purchase when activating online
Public Mobile
New
- 30-day plans with 3GB and 5GB LTE data have been replaced by 4GB and 6GB LTE data
Ongoing
- $40 limited-time plan with Unlimited Talk, Text and 5GB 3G data with AutoPay
- Bonus data on select plans
- Save $2 every 30 days or $6 every 90 days with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
New
- Brought back double bonus data offer with 8GB bonus data on 2GB plan when activating a new phone on Ultra tab: that’s 10GB for $115/mo. after $5 monthly discount (main regions)
- 2GB bonus data on 2GB data option (QC)
Ongoing
- Double bonus data on Share Everything plans (main regions)
- 6GB bonus on 6GB data option, 5GB bonus on 4GB data option and 10GB bonus data on 8GB+ data options (QC)
- 10GB bonus on 10GB data option and 16GB bonus on 15GB data option (MB)
- 12GB bonus on 10GB data option and double data on 15GB data option (SK)
- $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (all regions)
- 4GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (all regions)
- $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
- $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB)
SaskTel
Ongoing
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
New
- 2GB bonus data on 2GB data option (QC)
- New $65 talk, text & data Prepaid plan with unlimited nationwide talk & text and 1.5GB data
- $50 talk & text Prepaid plan now comes with nationwide minutes instead of local minutes
Ongoing
- 4GB bonus on 4GB or less data options, 6GB bonus on 6GB data option and 8GB bonus on 8GB data option (main regions)
- Double data on all data options, except 14GB options which has 2GB bonus (QC)
- Double data on 10GB and 15GB data options (MB & SK)
- $10/mo. off every additional line on a Family plan (all regions)
- 4GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (all regions)
Videotron
New
- 2GB bonus on 1GB Basic plan (was 1GB bonus previously)
Ongoing
- Double data on all Premium and Premium+ plans and on 2GB Basic plans
Virgin Mobile
New
- Various bonus gift cards on select phones with select 2-year plans
Ongoing
- 1GB bonus data on 1GB plan + 3GB bonus data on all other BYO, Silver or Gold plans (main regions)
- 4GB Bonus data on Platinum, Diamond and Diamond Plus plans (main regions)
- Double data on all plans (QC)
- Bonus data on $45, $55 and $65 Prepaid plans
Comments