FCC filing suggests Sonos is developing a Playbar satellite speaker

Sonos is likely working on a new satellite speaker, according to a recently unearthed FCC filing.
Published by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission earlier this week and first spotted by Variety, the filing references a device with the model number S18. Although much of the document is redacted, what it does tell us about S18 is that it features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.
Additionally, a list of equipment the FCC tested in conjunction with S18, as well as a diagram the organization included in the filing, suggest the speaker is designed to pair with Sonos Playbar. Released back in 2013, Playbar is the company’s first TV soundbar. It doesn’t include many of the features, such as voice control, that are present in the company’s newer speakers.
S18 also appears to feature a similar control interface, with included microphone toggle button, as the company’s Sonos One speaker.
Taken together, these hints suggest S18 is designed to bring most if not all of the functionality Sonos introduced with its Beam speaker in 2018, including support for voice-activated assistants like Amazon Alexa, to Playbar when the two devices are paired together. In addition, it’s likely Playbar owners will be able to purchase multiple S18 speakers to build out a surround sound system setup.
It’s likely we’ll see Sonos officially announce S18 sometime later in the year.
