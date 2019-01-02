Roughly three and a half months after its official release, iOS is installed on 78 percent of iPhones and iPads released in the last four years, according to Apple.
This information comes from updated iOS 12 statistics featured in the App Store’s support page for developers. Apple now segments its iOS operating system distribution data into two charts, with one being focused on older iOS devices and the other consisting of iPhones and iPads released in the last four years.
Apple’s data indicates that 78 percent of all devices released in the last four years are running iOS 12. Further, 17 percent of iPhones and iPads that fall into this category are running iOS 11, while five percent are using an earlier version of Apple’s mobile operating system.
The second chart shows that in total 75 percent of all iOS devices are running iOS 12, with 17 percent still on iOS 11 and eight percent running an earlier version of Apple’s mobile operating system.
To put the adoption of iOS 12 in perspective, iOS 11 was sitting at just 65 percent of all iOS devices last year during the same period. Unlike previous versions of Apple’s operating system, iOS 11 was plagued by a myriad of issues, likely leading to its slower adoption rate.
Though the comparison isn’t exactly fair given the number of Android device manufacturers out there, Android Pie, the latest version of Google’s operating system, has a 0.1 percent adoption rate as of November, 2018. Further, 75 percent of Pixel users are running Android Pie.
Android updates typically take months to make their way to even major manufacturer’s smartphones. For example, Samsung has yet to globally roll out Android 9 Pie to the Galaxy S9 and Note 9.
