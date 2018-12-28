Samsung’s final Android 9 Pie build skips on adoptable storage

While we here in Canada wait for Samsung’s Android 9 Pie build to roll out, details on what to expect from the software update are starting to filter out thanks to Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ owners who already have the update installed on their devices.
According to SamMobile, the final build of Samsung’s 9.0 build doesn’t include Android’s adoptable storage feature.
It had appeared Samsung was preparing to finally add support for the feature, which allows Android users to use an SD card for the dedicated storage of smartphone apps, files and media, when it started beta testing Android 9 Pie.
While Samsung doesn’t appear to have included adoptable storage in its latest version of Android, that’s not to say the company won’t add the feature in later Android 9 Pie builds or even later versions of Android.
Google added adoptable storage to Android back in 6.0 Marshmallow.
Samsung started the rollout of its official Android 9 Pie build earlier this month. The update hasn’t made its way to Canada yet. In fact, neither Rogers nor Telus list the update as part of their software roadmaps.
Source: SamMobile
