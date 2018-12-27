News
Instagram tests horizontal feed, quickly reverts back to vertical feed

The company seemed interested in releasing a feed that resembles Instagram Stories

Dec 27, 2018

11:59 AM EST

Instagram on the OnePlus 6T

Instagram seems to be working on a horizontal feed, something the company has been testing out for a while.

The Verge reported on December 27th, 2018 that users’ feeds were changing so posts would appear when they swiped left or right. This is a huge difference from the vertical-scrolling user experience that has been the norm since the app first launched.

The article reported that the new feature basically “turns all posts into a single, giant Instagram story, complete with tapping to advance and a scrolling bar at the top to show how far you’ve progressed.”

The new feed means each photo is “given the spotlight” at any moment you access the app and comments are more prominent.

The Verge later updated their article and reported that Instagram seemed to have reverted users back to the original vertical feed.

Instagram posted on Twitter saying the update was a bug and that they “quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal.”


Recode reported however that it was strange Instagram posted the error as a “bug” considering many users got a notification explaining how to use the new feed.

A lot of people began joking about the update and how quickly it was reverted.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

did that really just happen or did we dream it (@mytherapistsays)

A post shared by Elite Daily (@elitedaily) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

In the 9th inning. Instagram hits a grand slam. UPDATE: they reverted it after 17 minutes. Power to the people.

A post shared by Elliot Tebele (@fuckjerry) on


Update 27/12/2018 12:10 pm: The article was updated with information from Recode and a statement from Instagram.

Source: The Verge

