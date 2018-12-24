Play Store discounts movies, TV shows, audiobooks during holiday sale

Until January 2nd, 2019, Google has discounted a variety of movies, TV shows and audiobooks through the Play Store.
Starting with movie rentals, several films — including Shaun of the Dead and Adrift — are on sale for as low as $0.99.
The majority, however, like Max Max: Fury Road and Space Jam, are $1.99. In either case, rentals on the Play Store are typically $4.99 and up.
Meanwhile, full seasons of TV shows are either $9.99 or $14.99. Highlights include season three of The Expanse, season five of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and season one of Game of Thrones.
Moving on, audiobooks are $10 and under. The selection of on-sale audiobooks is thinner than TV shows and movies, though you can still get highlights like Kitchen Confidential for $9.99.
Lastly, digital books are $5 and under. Here again the selection isn’t great, but you can get a variety of titles for $1.99.
See the full list of discounts media on the Play Store.
Comments