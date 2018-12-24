News
PREVIOUS|

Play Store discounts movies, TV shows, audiobooks during holiday sale

Google's helping users save during the holidays

Dec 24, 2018

3:45 PM EST

0 comments

Play Store icon on Android home screen

Until January 2nd, 2019, Google has discounted a variety of movies, TV shows and audiobooks through the Play Store.

Starting with movie rentals, several films — including Shaun of the Dead and Adrift — are on sale for as low as $0.99.

The majority, however, like Max Max: Fury Road and Space Jam, are $1.99. In either case, rentals on the Play Store are typically $4.99 and up.

Meanwhile, full seasons of TV shows are either $9.99 or $14.99. Highlights include season three of The Expanse, season five of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and season one of Game of Thrones

Moving on, audiobooks are $10 and under. The selection of on-sale audiobooks is thinner than TV shows and movies, though you can still get highlights like Kitchen Confidential for $9.99.

Lastly, digital books are $5 and under. Here again the selection isn’t great, but you can get a variety of titles for $1.99.

See the full list of discounts media on the Play Store.

Related Articles

News

Nov 21, 2018

2:34 PM EST

Here are the Google Play Store Black Friday deals

News

Jul 27, 2018

2:56 PM EST

Google bans crypto-mining apps in the Play Store with new developer policies

News

Dec 22, 2018

3:30 PM EST

Google has a new web-based drawing app called Canvas

News

Aug 31, 2018

9:59 AM EST

Developers can now use Google Instant Apps to bring demos to the Play Store

Comments