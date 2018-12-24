News
Costco selling iPhone SE online starting at $299 in Canada

Costco is offering a great price on a decent iPhone

Dec 24, 2018

5:04 PM EST

It appears that bulk retail store Costco now sells iPhones online.

Shoppers can pick up an iPhone SE with 32GB for $299, while the larger 128GB model costs $399.

Notably, Costco is offering four times the Aeroplan points on purchases, which results in some extra savings from Aeroplan members.

It also looks like only two colours are in stock: Rose Gold and Space Grey.

This isn’t the latest iPhone by any means, but it’s still a solid phone at a pretty reasonable price too.

Source: Red Flag Deals Via: iPhone in Canada

