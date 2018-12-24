Huawei outdoes itself, sells 200 million handsets in 2018

Despite a rocky year with its share of negative news, Huawei is ending 2018 on a positive note.
Engadget reports that the Chinese smartphone giant sold 200 million smartphones in 2018. By comparison, Huawei sold 153 million units last. It noted that the spike was mainly because of its latest releases, the P20 and Mate 20. Huawei sold 16 million P20 devices and 5 million Mate 20 devices.
Of course, Huawei has been making headlines more recently after its global chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver on December 1st. She was granted bail but faces extradition to the U.S.
Three members (Australia, New Zealand, the U.S.) of the Five Eyes intelligence sharing alliance have also banned the company from providing equipment for its 5G networks. The other members include Canada and the U.K.
The ban only includes network equipment and not handsets.
In Canada, all of the carriers except for Freedom Mobile sell Huawei phones, including the Nova, P10, P20 and Mate 20.
An unlocked version of the P20 Pro is currently on sale for the holidays on Amazon for Canadians. It is priced at $789 with free shipping.
Source: Engadget
Comments