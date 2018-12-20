World’s first digital mountain assistant launches at B.C.’s Whistler Blackcomb ski resort

Vail Resorts has launched its Emma digital mountain assistant at nine of its properties across North America, including one in Canada.
Now, guests of B.C.’s Whistler Blackcomb resort can text ‘77477’ to get assistance from Emma.
“I am the collective knowledge of every lift operator, groomer, snowmaker, ski school instructor, ticket counter attendant and ski patroller,” says Emma. “I can help you with weather, lift status, terrain, EpicMix stats, parking, traffic, shuttles, rentals, lessons, lift tickets, resort experiences, planning and more – just ask!”
EpicMix is a free mobile app that lets users track their ski stats. While at Whistler Blackcomb, skiers can ask Emma to provide them with their EpicMix stats. To do this, users can simply ask Emma questions like “How much did I ski today?” or “What are my stats?” and provide her with the 11-digit number located on their season passes or lift tickets.
Emma will be available for the rest of 2018-19 ski season in beta 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Should Emma be unable to answer a question, she will connect guests to a live agent for further assistance. Users can also text “feedback” to leave any comments or concerns about their experiences with Emma.
Once the beta period ends, Vail expects Emma to officially launch during the 2019-20 ski and snowboard season across all 17 of its North American resorts.
“We are excited to offer guests a one-stop source for the information they need, when they need it, in order to create an experience of a lifetime for our guests,” said Kirsten Lynch, chief marketing officer for Vail Resorts, in a press statement.
“Emma has the passion and first-hand experience you’d expect from someone who’s lived and worked in the mountains her entire life, and her expertise will continue to grow as guests interact with her throughout the season.”
Source: Vail Resorts
