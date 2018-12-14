Best Buy Canada announces its ‘Boxing Day Prices Now’ with big discounts on tech

It seems the savings have been nonstop, which will most likely continue into 2019. Best Buy Canada has announced its “Boxing Day Prices Now” sale and there are some decent discounts on tech. Below is a roundup of the top discounts we found:
- Philips Hue A19 Smart LED Light Bulb Starter Kit with Dimmer Switch & 2 Google Home Minis for $179.99 (Save $210)
- Sony WH-CH700N On-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones with Mic for $129.99 (Save $100)
- Nikon D750 Full-Frame DSLR Camera with 24-120mm Lens & Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8″ 32GB Tablet for $2,599.99 (Save $619)
- Rogers Samsung Galaxy S8 Smartphone – unlocked – for $289.99
- Apple Watch Series 3 42mm Smartwatch with GPS + Cellular, Space for $399.99 (Save $150)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for $1,019.99 (Save $280)
- Apple iPhone 7 128GB Smartphone – Black – Unlocked for $547.98 (Save $102)
- Sandisk 128GB 100MB/s microSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch for $49.99 (Save $65)
- Anki OVERDRIVE Starter Kit for $99.99 (Save $100)
- Tile Mate (2018) Bluetooth Item Tracker 4 Pack & Google Home Mini for $69.99 (Save $80)
- Xbox One X 1TB Battlefield V Gold Rush Bundle for $519.99 (Save $80)
- UE MEGABOOM 2018 Holiday Edition Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $149.99 (Save $150)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5″ 32GB Android O Tablet for $329.99 (Save $100)
- Fitbit Versa Smartwatch for $199.99 (Save $50)
- Jabra Elite Active 65t In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $179.99 (Save $70)
- JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $89.99 (Save $50)
- Sony WHCH500 On-Ear Headphones with Mic for $59.99 (Save $59)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor for $379.99 (Save $80)
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor for $159.99 (Save $40)
- Tile Mate (2018) Bluetooth Item Tracker 4 Pack & Google Home Mini for $69.99 (Save $80)
- Garmin Approach S20 Golf GPS Watch for $169.99 (Save $100)
- Google Home Mini & Google Chromecast for $74.99 ($50)
Source: Best Buy Canada
Comments