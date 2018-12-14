News
Best Buy Canada announces its ‘Boxing Day Prices Now’ with big discounts on tech

Dec 14, 2018

12:37 PM EST

BEST BUY Canada

It seems the savings have been nonstop, which will most likely continue into 2019. Best Buy Canada has announced its “Boxing Day Prices Now” sale and there are some decent discounts on tech. Below is a roundup of the top discounts we found:

