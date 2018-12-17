Facebook Messenger is getting new camera effects, AR stickers and more

Facebook Messenger is getting several new camera effects just in time for the holidays.
Facebook says it wanted to give the 20 million people who use camera effects every day in Messenger even more ways to express themselves over the holidays.
Most notably, that includes the new ‘Boomerang’ lopping video mode, which works near identically to Instagram’s Boomerang option.
This allows users to record looping video with either the front or rear camera. It’s a fun effect that allows for some very creative explorations of short video.
Further, Messenger users can enjoy a new selfie mode. When you take a photo or video selfie, Messenger will keep you in focus and surround you with a slight glow while the background blurs away.
Additionally, Messenger is adding AR stickers to its camera. Like most AR stickers, you can drag Messenger’s stickers and drop them on real-world objects. The stickers will animate and move accordingly.
Facebook also says users can take photos with their device camera, and add stickers when they bring the picture into Messenger.
Finally, Messenger will roll out several holiday stickers, masks and filters.
The features are set to roll out starting December 17th.
