There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- 2GB data plan for $30 (originally $35)
- $50 off FiGO phone + $25 bonus airtime with $100 voucher purchase
Bell
New
- Updated offer: 10GB bonus on 10GB data option and 16GB bonus on 15GB data option (MB)
- Updated offer: 12GB bonus on 10GB data option and 15GB bonus on 15GB data option (SK)
Ongoing
- 4GB bonus on 4GB or less data options, 8GB bonus on 6GB+ data options (main regions)
- Double data on all data options (QC)
- $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (all regions)
- 4GB extra bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (all regions)
Chatr
New
- $25 Unlimited Province-wide Talk & Text plan now comes with unlimited text (100 texts previously) and is not eligible for data add-ons anymore
Xplore Mobile
Ongoing
- Rollover 7 Plan offers 7GB of data per month for $55/month + tab
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans
Fido
Ongoing
Updated some Pulse plans and new various bonus data on them (main regions)
New
- Double data on all Pulse plans (QC)
Freedom Mobile
Ongoing
- $43/mo. Freedom LTE + 3GB LTE + 6.5GB 3G data promo plan
- 1GB bonus data on $50 Big Gig + Talk plan
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- 100GB bonus data on $60+ plans when activating a new line or upgrading with MyTab
- New customers who BYO phone get $5 or $10/mo. off when activating a new line on $25 to $50 plans (in-store only)
Koodo Mobile
New
- Updated some of their plans and new various bonus data on them (main regions)
- Updated the $45 and $55 Prepaid plans which now come with Canada-wide calling and $55 plan comes with 4GB instead of 3GB (main regions)
Ongoing
- Double data on all data plans (QC)
- Bonus data with $45+ prepaid plans
- Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
- Free data booster add-on with prepaid plans when activating in-store
Bell MTS
Ongoing
- $30 credit with new Prepaid account activation
PC Mobile
New
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes with $35 Prepaid plan
- 1GB bonus data with $45 Prepaid plan
- 50% off data add-ons with $55 Prepaid plan
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “Talk-a-Lot” promo plan with 200 Canada mins for $20/mo.
- $20 in credits with the Motorola Moto E4 purchase when activating online
Public Mobile
New
- In-store offer: FREE SIM card and plan for 30 days when activating in-store
Ongoing
- $40 limited-time plan with Unlimited Talk, Text and 5GB 3G data with AutoPay
- Bonus data on select plans
- Save $2 every 30 days or $6 every 90 days with AutoPay Rewards
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
Rogers
New
- Updated offer: 10GB bonus on 10GB data option and 16GB bonus on 15GB data option (MB)
- Updated offer: 10GB bonus on 10GB data option and double data on 15GB data option (SK)
Ongoing
- Double bonus data on Share Everything plans (main regions)
- 6GB bonus on 6GB data option, 5GB bonus on 4GB data option and 10GB bonus data on 8GB+ data options (QC)
- $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (all regions)
- 4GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (all regions)
- $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
- $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB)
SaskTel
Ongoing
- Customers buying a new device (or new customers who BYO device) can get the VIP 85 plan without needing to subscribe to additional services
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
New
- Updated offer: double data on 10GB and 15GB data options (MB & SK)
Ongoing
- 4GB bonus on 4GB or less data options, 6GB bonus on 6GB data option and 8GB bonus on 8GB data option (main regions)
- Double data on all data options (QC)
- $10/mo. off every additional line on a Family plan (all regions)
- 4GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (all regions)
Videotron
New
- Brought back their multi line plan with $5 discount when activating 2 lines, $10 discount when activating 3 lines, $15 discount when activating 4 lines (BYO only)
- Double data now also applies to 1GB Basic plan
Ongoing
- Double data on all Premium and Premium+ plans and 2GB Basic plan
Virgin Mobile
New
- 4GB Bonus data on Platinum, Diamond and Diamond Plus plans (main regions)
Ongoing
- 1GB bonus data on 1GB plan + 3GB bonus data on all other BYO, Silver or Gold plans (main regions)
- Double data on all plans (QC)
- Bonus data on $45, $55 and $65 Prepaid plans
Comments