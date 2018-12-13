News
Google rolls out parental control app to Chromebooks

Dec 13, 2018

6:13 PM EST

0 comments

Google has announced that it has expanded its Family Link parental control app to Chromebooks.

The app was previously only available on Android phones, allowing parents to control how much their kids could use their handsets.

Family Link is a replacement for parental controls offered through the Chrome browser, which were removed from Chromebook in January.

Chromebook Family Link

With the Chromebook Family Link app, parents will be able to determine which sites a child can visit, as well as limit and monitor usage and remotely lock devices.

Parents will also be able to let their kids use Android apps on Chromebooks for the first time, which can similarly be restricted and monitored as desired.

Google says parents can submit feedback through this portal on current or future parental control features.

Source: Google Blog 

