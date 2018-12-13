Tesla is showing off a bulletproof Model X in Mexico

News
A Tesla dealership in Mexico is currently displaying an armoured Model X vehicle.

The car’s body is outfitted with steel and Nanoflex lightweight ballistic materials. The dealership also replaced the standard windows with lightweight bulletproof glass, reports Electrek.

The vehicle’s plating is rated to withstand bullets of varying calibres, including .380, .9mm, .22mm and .44mm

The car looks the same as a regular Model X, but it weighs approximately 250kg more due to all of the extra protection.

According to Electrek, which spoke to the company that retrofitted the vehicle, the additional plating reduces the EV’s efficiency by three to five percent.

The entire project takes about 12 weeks and costs $45,000 USD (roughly, $60,000 CAD).

Image credit: Electrek.

Source: Electrk

