Best Buy Canada kicks off early Boxing Day prices

Dec 12, 2018

11:33 AM EST

Best Buy Canada has begun offering early Boxing Day sales two weeks ahead of the actual holiday.

To start, for today only, the electronics retailer is discounting over 400 products, including headphones, speakers and TVs.

Below is a list of some of the more notable deals:

The full list of one-day deals can be found here.

