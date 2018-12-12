Best Buy Canada kicks off early Boxing Day prices

Best Buy Canada has begun offering early Boxing Day sales two weeks ahead of the actual holiday.
To start, for today only, the electronics retailer is discounting over 400 products, including headphones, speakers and TVs.
Below is a list of some of the more notable deals:
- Beats by Dr. Dre Studio 3 on-ear Bluetooth headphones — $298.99 (regularly 399.99)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve splashproof Bluetooth NFC wireless speaker — $199.99 (regularly $249.99)
- Carrera Mario Kart 7 RC car — $64.99 (regularly $159.99)
- Garmin Speak Plus GPS and dashcam with Amazon Alexa — $149.99 (regularly $269.99)
- Look-It wireless backup camera — $149.99 (regularly $229.99)
- Parrot Bebop 2 Power Quadcopter drone with camera — $599.95 (regularly $699.95)
- Samsung 49″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen smart TV (QN49Q6FNAFXZC) — $999.99 (regularly $1099.99)
- Sharp 55″ 4K UHD HDR LED Roku smart TV (LC-55LBU591C, Best Buy exclusive) — $499.99 (regularly $999.99)
- Star Wars Sphero BB-8 App-Enabled Droid — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
The full list of one-day deals can be found here.
