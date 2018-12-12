Microsoft updates Office 365 suite to support macOS Mojave’s dark mode

Microsoft has updated the Office 365 suite of apps to support the dark mode functionality that’s baked into the latest version of macOS.
Now, Microsoft Powerpoint, Word, Outlook and Excel will all take on a grey hue to match the dark mode of Apple’s first-party apps on macOS.
The update has also added in proofreading tools to Powerpoint and the Apple’s Continuity functionality can now be used in Powerpoint to import photos from an iPhone.
In Word, users can embed fonts to preserve the original look of their work.
Outlook is getting the most changes ranging from viewing your calendar in multiple timelines to better integration with Microsoft Teams.
Users can check out all of the release notes here.
Source: Microsoft Office
