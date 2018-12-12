LG will officially reveal the gram 17 and gram 2-in-1 laptops at CES 2019

LG will unveil new ‘gram’ laptops at CES 2019.
The latest entries to the gram lineup are the LG gram 17 (model 17Z990) and the 14-inch LG gram 2-in-1 (model 14T990).
The 17-inch LG gram sports a wide quad extended graphics with a 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution. The laptop weighs 1,340g, which LG says makes it the lightest 17-inch laptop on the market. It also sports an 8th Gen Intel Core processor that features up to 16GB of memory and 512GB SSD onboard storage.
The 17-inch gram uses surround sound DTS Headphone X speakers for a so-called theatre-like experience.
The LG gram 2-in-1, on the other hand, uses a 14-inch display with a 360-degree hinge so it can function both as a laptop and a tablet. The LG gram also uses a Wacom AES 2.0 Pen to help the device’s tablet mode.
The 2-in-1 also uses up t0 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage and an 8th Gen Intel Core processor. The smaller laptop uses a 1,920 x 1,090 pixel resolution and weighs 1,145g.
Both laptops have the U.S. military MIL-STD-810G standard for durability and fingerprint readers.
LG will reveal more about the LG laptops at CES 2019 in January.
Comments