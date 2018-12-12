News
PREVIOUS|

Apple plans to use touch-integrated OLED displays in 2019 iPhone line: report

This means next year's iPhone could be thinner and lighter

Dec 12, 2018

2:30 PM EST

0 comments

iPhone XR header

In a move that could result in Apple’s 2019 iPhone line being both thinner and smaller, a new supply-chain report from South Korean publication ETNews indicates the company’s next-generation smartphone will feature touch-integrated OLED display technology.

The technology currently featured in Apple’s iPhones makes use of a distinct touch-sensitive layer placed on top of the phone’s display. Integrating the touch panel directly into the screen will reportedly result in a sleeker looking device, according to ETNews’ report.

This display technology, similar to past versions of the iPhone, will be supplied by Samsung’s Display hardware division. Samsung currently supplies the OLED panel featured in the iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Apple’s iPhone XR, on the other hand, features an LCD display.

The report goes on to state that this new display technology will be ready at some point in 2019, but emphasizes that it could suffer from supply issues.

This could mean that touch-integrated OLED panels will only be featured in Apple’s highest-end 2019 smartphone, similar to 2017’s iPhone X.

Source: ETNews Via: 9to5Mac

Related Articles

News

Dec 12, 2018

1:50 PM EST

Apple could relaunch Texture as early as spring 2019

News

Nov 19, 2018

9:50 AM EST

Apple reportedly cuts production orders for iPhone XS, XS Max and XR

News

Dec 7, 2018

1:46 PM EST

Apple could be working on an iPhone XS Smart Battery Case

News

Dec 11, 2018

6:48 PM EST

Rumour suggests that Samsung is working with Tesla on self-driving tech

Comments