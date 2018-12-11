Netflix Canada reveals the most binged shows of 2018

Similar to Pornhub, Netflix has also launched its year-in-review.
The streaming service’s year-end results reveal information about what Canadians binged this year, the stars that we fell in love with, as well as the movies we re-watched the most.
Canadian-specific ‘Shows We Fell in Binge With’
- On My Block
- Elite
- Bodyguard
- Retribution
- Collateral
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
- Girls Incarcerated
- Insatiable
- The Rain
- 13 Reasons Why: season 2
According to Netflix, this list features series released between January 1st to November 28th, with the highest average watch time per viewing session.
Netflix also kept track of what content got the world double tapping on Instagram throughout the year. This list is not Canadian specific and applies to the entire world.
- The Fab Five (Queer Eye)
- Lana Condor (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before)
- Joel Courtney (The Kissing Booth)
- Miguel Herrán (Elite / La Casa de Papel)
- Jaime Lorente Lopez (Elite / La Casa de Papel)
- Maria Pedraza (Elite / La Casa de Papel)
- Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Sierra Burgess is a Loser)
- Joey King (The Kissing Booth)
- Hannah Gadsby (Nanette)
- Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)
Lastly, Netflix kept track of the top three films that users watched repeatedly. In fact, according to the streaming service, nearly 50 percent of viewers rewatched the first two films in the list below.
Similar to the previous list, this list is not Canadian specific and applies globally.
- The Kissing Booth
- To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
- Roxanne Roxanne
