eBay is offering a 10 percent off coupon site wide

eBay is offering a 10 percent coupon on all products site wide.
The coupon is available until 6am ET/3am PT December 8th. To use the coupon enter the code ‘PHLDAYTEN’ in the redemption code field at check out.
There is a $100 USD ($133 CAD) discount cap, which means your total cart should be less than approximately $1,333 CAD.
The coupon can only be used once, this means all your shopping must be done all at once. Also, certain items are excluded from the promotion including the ‘Coins and Paper Money,’ ‘Gift Cards and Coupons,’ and ‘Real Estate’ categories.
Only those who live in Canada and the U.S. are eligible for the coupon.
Source: eBay
