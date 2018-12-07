News
PREVIOUS

Microsoft adds new games to Xbox Game Pass throughout the month of December

Dec 7, 2018

5:27 PM EST

0 comments

Microsoft has announced that more titles are coming to the company’s Xbox Game Pass catalogue.

Throughout the month of December, a number of popular titles such as Mortal Kombat X (on December 7th), Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (on December 17th) and Ori and the Blind Forest (on December 20th) will join the catalogue.

Even independent ID@Xbox titles, Ashen (on December 7th), Kingdom Two Crowns (on December 11th) and Below (on December 14th)

The Xbox Game Pass catalogue is a subscription-based service that lets subscribers play through a library of games at a single cost.

Click here, for the complete list for the Xbox Game Pass catalogue for December.

Xbox Game Pass, which debuted on June 1st, 2018 in Canada and costs $11.99/month, grants players unlimited access to over 100 digital Xbox One and Xbox 360 backwards-compatible games.

Related Articles

News

Jan 23, 2018

11:44 AM EST

Xbox’s Game Pass now lets you play brand-new Microsoft published games

News

Aug 9, 2018

7:12 AM EST

Microsoft is asking for users to give feedback on Xbox Game Pass service

News

May 24, 2017

12:22 PM EST

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service to launch in Canada on June 1

News

Dec 6, 2018

7:19 PM EST

Microsoft discounts games up to 50 percent for the Game Awards

Comments