Microsoft adds new games to Xbox Game Pass throughout the month of December

Microsoft has announced that more titles are coming to the company’s Xbox Game Pass catalogue.
Throughout the month of December, a number of popular titles such as Mortal Kombat X (on December 7th), Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (on December 17th) and Ori and the Blind Forest (on December 20th) will join the catalogue.
Even independent ID@Xbox titles, Ashen (on December 7th), Kingdom Two Crowns (on December 11th) and Below (on December 14th)
The Xbox Game Pass catalogue is a subscription-based service that lets subscribers play through a library of games at a single cost.
Click here, for the complete list for the Xbox Game Pass catalogue for December.
Xbox Game Pass, which debuted on June 1st, 2018 in Canada and costs $11.99/month, grants players unlimited access to over 100 digital Xbox One and Xbox 360 backwards-compatible games.
Comments