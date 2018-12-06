YouTube recaps the most popular videos watched by Canadians in 2018

Canadians loved watching a variety of videos on YouTube this year ranging from pure feats of human excellence like the yodelling Walmart kid, to cultural touchstones like the royal wedding.
Videos involving celebrities were huge this year according to YouTube. Highlights like Will Smith skydiving over the Grand Canyon and Rihanna’s makeup tutorials letting people get closer to there favourite famous people.
YouTube is also celebrating the end of the year with a new YouTube Rewind video that will be posted on the Rewind channel on December 6th at 1pm EST/ 10am PST
The top trending videos in Canada were;
- 1. To Our Daughter
- 2. we broke up
- 3. Do You Hear “Yanny” or “Laurel”? (SOLVED with SCIENCE)
- 4. Paul McCartney Carpool Karaoke
- 5. Walmart yodeling kid
- 6. Deadpool, meet Cable
- 7. The Royal Wedding 2018: Prince Harry and Miss Meghan Markle
- 8. Falcon Heavy Test Flight
- 9. FORTNIGHT DANCE CHALLENGE! – (In Real Life)
- 10. 2018 US Open Highlights: Serena Williams’ dispute overshadows Naomi Osaka’s final win | ESPN
The top music videos in Canada are;
- 1. Maroon 5 – Girls Like You ft. Cardi B
- 2. Drake – God’s Plan
- 3. Childish Gambino – This Is America (Official Video)
- 4. Bruno Mars – Finesse (Remix) [Feat. Cardi B] [Official Video
- 5. Ariana Grande – no tears left to cry
- 6. Post Malone – Psycho ft. Ty Dolla $ign
- 7. Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It [Official Music Video]
- 8. Drake – Nice For What
- 9. Lil Dicky – Freaky Friday feat. Chris Brown (Official Music Video)
- 10. Dua Lipa – IDGAF (Official Music Video)
