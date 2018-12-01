Below are the Samsung and Google smartphone leaks that surfaced this past week.
Here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few of days. The leaks below encompass news from November 24th to November 30th.
Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy A8s leaked this past week, revealing the company’s upcoming Infinity-O display technology. The leak came in two parts: a screen protector that shows very thin bezels, and a concept image that shows a vertical camera setup.
A new concept video created by YouTuber David Lee gives us a look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10. The phone features an Infinity-O display with a front-facing camera cutout and a curved display.
Galaxy S10+ benchmarks recently leaked. The AnTuTu benchmarks gauged the Samsung’s S10+’ Exynos 9820 chipset, which recorded a score of 325,076. That score is lower than the Snapdragon 8150’s previous recorded score of 360,000, according to MySmartPrice.
More Pixel 3 Lite images have leaked on SlashLeaks. These images compare the Pixel 3 Lite against smartphones such as the Pixel, iPhone XR, Pixel 3 XL, iPhone XS and Nokia 3310.
LG
A recently discovered LG patent shows off a smartphone camera system with 16 lenses. The patent showcases a handset with a camera array arranged in a four by four grid to capture video and images from different perspectives. This would allow users to capture film in 3D video and edit photos in 3D.
Vivo
The Vivo Nex 2 is rumoured to feature three rear-facing cameras and have two displays, one on the rear and one on the front. The front displays features a very high screen-to-body ratio and in-display fingerprint scanner.
While the rear has three horizontal lenses with the Vivo branding on a bezel below the screen. The phone also features a lunar ring that is possibly a notification light or another flash. This is similar to the Nubia X smartphone.
