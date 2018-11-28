Why Raspberry Pi is better than raspberry pie

Ask any foodie what they think of raspberry pie and they’ll probably describe a sugary dessert pastry that tastes great on Thanksgiving. But ask any techie what they think of raspberry pie and they’ll start waxing poetic about Raspberry Pi — the affordable hobbyist DIY computer system that is perfect for programming robots and IoT devices.
Raspberry Pi can seem a little intimidating at first, but there are many great ways to develop your skills and become a Raspberry Pi expert, like The Ultimate Raspberry Pi eBook Bundle.
This 4-course ebook bundle begins by walking you through the basics — setting up Raspberry Pi, configuring the Jessie operation system, and performing tasks using Python 3. Then, you’ll progress onto more advanced topics like automation, building applications, and creating games.
This bundle will also teach you how to build a motion detector and transform your computer into a James Bond-esque spy gadget. And if that’s not enough, you’ll also learn how to build Pi-Rover and Pi-Hexipod robots and listen in on distant conversations via Bluetooth.
The Ultimate Raspberry Pi eBook Bundle normally costs $164.20 CAD, but you can get it for just $26.47 CAD. Plus, use the code CMBUNDLE75 for an additional 75% off.
