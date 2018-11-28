News
Canada’s latest mobile public alert system test goes off mostly without a hitch

Nov 28, 2018

2:07 PM EST

0 comments

Canada’s Alert Ready wireless public alerting (WPA) system is running through some tests again today, and so far it seems to be working as it should across the country.

The test goes live at 1:55pm for most Canadians, except for Quebec which test will run at 2:55pm.

From the few provinces that have had the test already, it seems to be working much better compared to the last test on August 1st. These systems have been known to fail in the past like when Ontario’s first mobile Amber Alert went out but didn’t reach everyone. 

Canadians on Twitter are sharing posts about the alert as it goes off in their province and so far, besides some minor annoyances, it seems to be working.

To follow along with the alert as it sweeps across the country check out Steve Faguy’s Twitter thread that’s recounting the whole situation.

If you didn’t get the test your phone might not be new enough to receive the signal. To get a public alert, your phone must be able to connect to an LTE network, commonly referred to as 4G LTE, and come with the latest version of your phone’s operating system. To check out the specifics of what phones are compatible on what carrier networks, read the full list here. 

If you don’t get the test or if you want to provide input on the emergency alert process, Public Emergency Alert Services Inc, the company behind the alert technology has a survey.

Sources: Twitter, PEASI

