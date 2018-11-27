Sony launches ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ mobile AR experience

Sony has released a free mobile augmented reality experience based on its upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated film.
In the Spider-Verse Web AR Experience, mobile users will be able to see an AR version of Miles Morales (the version of Spider-Man that headlines the new movie) in the real world. From there, users can take pictures with the web-slinger and share them with friends.
The experience runs right out of a mobile browser, meaning that you don’t need to download any apps to access it.
The Spider-Verse Web AR Experience was created by mixed reality developers 8th Wall and Trigger and is powered by Amazon Web Services technology.
“Spider-Man is a perfect match for AR not only because his acrobatic moves and iconic poses lend themselves well to the format, but because he’s one of the most relatable superheroes,” Rose Phillips, senior vice president of digital marketing at Sony Pictures Entertainment, said in a press statement.
“We believe Web AR is the final barrier for mass adoption of AR,” added Jason Yim, CEO and executive creative director for Trigger.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which features the voices of Shameik Moore (Miles Morales), Jake Johnson (Peter Parker) and Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy), swings into theatres on December 14th.
Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation
Comments