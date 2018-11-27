Google’s making it easier to connect bluetooth headphones to Android phones

Last year, Google announced ‘Fast Pair’ to make it easier to connect wireless headphones to Android devices, and now the company is taking that tech a step further.
Once users set up Fast Pair on an Android device that’s signed in with their Google account, other devices that are signed into the same account will be able to Fast Pair as well. This allows Fast Pair to work similarly to Apple’s W-chip series that also makes it so users don’t have to re-pair their headphones to multiple devices that are signed into the same account.
Google is taking it even further in 2019 when it plans to add the feature to Chome OS. Maybe after that, it will come to Android TV as well.
The feature works by sending out signals over Bluetooth Low Energy that will then prompt nearby Android phones running Android 6.0 and newer with a notification that says “tap to pair with device.”
Google promises that it’s working with tons of manufacturers like Jaybird, Anker, Bose and more to bring the technology to more headphones.
Source: Android Developers Blog
