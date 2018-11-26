Best Buy Canada Cyber Monday 2018 tech deals

News
Now that Black Friday is over it’s time to flood the masses with more deals on Cyber Monday, which is mostly geared to technology. This could be — probably not — one of the last bug pushes of discounts before the holidays.

Best Buy Canada has a number of products on sale and we’ve compiled a list of the top deals.

Smartphone

  • Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB – Titanium Grey – Unlocked for $849.99
  • Pixel 3 64GB – Black – Select 2 Year Agreement for $0
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9 – Dual SIM – 128GB for $1,018.00
  • Apple iPhone XR 64GB for $ on 2-year contract

Computers, Tablets and Accessories

  • Microsoft Surface Book 2 13.5″ 2-in-1 Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 – $1729.99 (Reg. $1979.99)
  • Microsoft Wireless Desktop 850 Optical Keyboard and Mouse Combo – $18.99 (Reg. $39.99)
  • Acer Aspire 5 15.6″ Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 – $749.99 (Reg. $899.99)
  • NETGEAR Nighthawk Wireless AC1900 Dual-Band Router – $149.99 (Reg. $199.99)
  • NETGEAR Orbi AC2200 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, 3 Pack – $329.99 (Reg. $399.99)
  • Seagate Expansion 3TB 3.5″ USB 3.0 External Hard Drive – $99.99 (Reg. $149.99)

Home Theatre and Audio

  • Plantronics Backbeat Go 3 Sound Isolating In-Ear Headphones with Charging Case – $79.99 (Reg. $149.99)
  • PlayStation 4 Over-Ear Gold Wireless Gaming Headset – $99.99 (Reg. $119.99)
  • Beats by Dr. Dre BeatsX In-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones – $129.99 (Reg. $149.99)
  • Monster Elements On-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones – $99.99 (Reg. $299.99)
  • Monster iSport Intensity In-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones – $49.99 (Reg. $99.99)

Smart Home

  • Yale Assure Lock SL Slim Touchscreen Lock – $149.99 (Reg. $209.99)
  • Yale Assure Touchscreen Smart Lock – $159.99 (Reg. $209.99)
  • Yale Connected Upgrade Kit for Assure Locks – $119.99 (Reg. $169.99)
  • Philips HUE A19 Smart LED Light Bulb – $14.99 (Reg. $19.99)
  • Uniden Guardian App Solo Wi-Fi Indoor/Outdoor 1080p IP Camera – $99.99 (Reg. $199.99)
  • Dyson AM10 Humidifier, 6 Pint – $399.99 (Reg. $599.99)
  • Dyson Big Ball Multi-Floor Canister Vacuum – $349.99 (Reg. $499.99)
  • Dyson V7 Trigger Handheld Vacuum – $224.99 (Reg. $299.99)

TV

  • Samsung 49″ 4K HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV – $999.99 (Reg. $1099.99)
  • Samsung The Frame 65″ 4K HDR LED Tizen Smart TV – $2499.99 (Reg $3799.99)

Source: Best Buy Canada

