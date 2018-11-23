It appears various Samsung One UI beta testers have turned to Reddit to report their experience with the South Korean company’s upcoming Android user interface revamp.
According to Reddit user ‘ahmedalwakeel,’ Samsung’s new user interface update is better both aesthetically and in terms of usability.
Note that the Samsung Galaxy S9 natively featured a dockless DeX mode.
‘ahmedalwakeel’ explained further that the adaptive keyboard changes from light to dark, depending on the theme of the current app.
Animations are also “really fast” but not exactly smooth, according to the Reddit post. The lack of smoothness is likely due to this being the first beta for the UI. ‘ahmedawekeel’ also explains that the speed is fast and more responsiveness with the new UI.
‘Lift to Wake’ is also now available with One UI, though that implementation is likely due to the rumours that the Galaxy S10 is featuring an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.
ahmedawekeel also believes that the one-hand operation is the best gesture system available on any device.
Additionally, ahmedalwakeel mentions that the colour pallets are similar to Google’s UI.
From these posts, it sounds like One UI might be a game changer for Samsung. For years many complained about Samsung’s TouchWiz UI and its successor, the Samsung Experience. While the UI has gotten better with the Samsung Experience, One UI should take the user interface to the next level.
One UI’s beta is currently only available in the United States. We’ve reached out to Samsung Canada to see if the beta will come to Canada.
Samsung will officially launch One UI with the Galaxy S9, S9+ and Note 9 next year. Meanwhile, Samsung will launch phones like the Galaxy Flex and the Galaxy S10 with the UI.
Source: Reddit
