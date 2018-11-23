News
All dbrand skins are 30 percent off for Black Friday

Nov 23, 2018

2:33 PM EST

dbrand Nintendo Switch skin

If you’re obsessed with keeping your portable electronics in perfect condition like myself, it’s likely that you’ve at least heard of Toronto-based dbrand at some point.

Though the company’s sleek, precision cut skins don’t offer the same level of protection as a traditional smartphone case, they’re an excellent option if you’re looking for a balance between durability and style.

Not one to miss out on the rampant consumerism of Black Friday, dbrand has joined in on the action with its own collection of deals. To start, everything in the store is currently 30 percent off right now. This means that if you’ve been waiting to pick up that ‘Black Dragon’ Note 9 skin you’ve always wanted, this is your opportunity to save a few dollars.

The skin maker has also launched a new ‘Black Marble‘ skin variant for Black Friday that looks surprisingly sleek. Further, dbrand is also giving away 99 Note 9s to random customers.

It’s also worth noting that patience is key when it comes to applying dbrand’s various skins, particularly the company’s recently released Switch skin.

