Shopify sharing live Black Friday and Cyber Monday data

Shopify has launched a landing page pulling real-time sales data over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
At press time, sales are hovering around $230,000 USD and 2,700 orders per minute. The e-commerce company will release its comprehensive Black Friday data on November 27.
Last year, Shopify reported that sales peaked at $1 million a minute. “Small businesses are the foundation of the global economy, and the impressive amount of growth we saw on Black Friday goes to show that more and more shoppers want to buy from independent entrepreneurs,” said Harley Finkelstein, COO of Shopify, at the time.
“Shopify’s focus is to set up our merchants for success, especially during this busy time of year. That’s why we provide them with resources, tools and functionality to confidently grow their businesses and produce stellar shopping experiences for their customers. The results from this year propel us forward to keep making commerce better for everyone.”
See the live data map here.
This story was originally published on BetaKit.
