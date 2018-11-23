Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in December

As is the case every month, a number of shows and movies are leaving the Netflix Canada this December.
It’s worth noting that Netflix may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time. Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl have left the streaming service only to return months and even years later.
This December, Netflix is giving a lot more than it’s taking away as there are not that many shows leaving the service.
Below, find the shows and movies leaving the platform:
- Bones: season 1-5 (12/01/18)
- Gone Girl (12/01/18)
- Hidden Figures (12/01/18)
- Disney’s Moana (12/20/18)
- Bob’s Burgers: season 1-7 (12/31/18)
- New Girl: season 1-7 (12/31/18)
Here is the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in December.
