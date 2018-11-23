Resources
PREVIOUS

Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in December

Nov 23, 2018

7:04 AM EST

0 comments

Netflix header

As is the case every month, a number of shows and movies are leaving the Netflix Canada this December.

It’s worth noting that Netflix may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time. Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl have left the streaming service only to return months and even years later.

This December, Netflix is giving a lot more than it’s taking away as there are not that many shows leaving the service.

Below, find the shows and movies leaving the platform:

  • Bones: season 1-5 (12/01/18)
  • Gone Girl (12/01/18)
  • Hidden Figures (12/01/18)
  • Disney’s Moana (12/20/18)
  • Bob’s Burgers: season 1-7 (12/31/18)
  • New Girl: season 1-7 (12/31/18)

Here is the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in December.

Related Articles

News

Nov 20, 2012

2:07 PM EST

Google promises quick fix for Android 4.2 “December” bug

Resources

Nov 29, 2017

1:47 PM EST

Here are the free games coming to PlayStation Plus in December

News

Nov 19, 2012

8:47 AM EST

Android 4.2 lacks December option in People app, fix coming soon

News

Nov 20, 2018

11:38 AM EST

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in December

Comments