News
PREVIOUS|

Google discounts ‘Monument Valley,’ other premium Android games up to 80%

Also on sale are 'Reigns' and 'Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic'

Nov 21, 2018

12:22 PM EST

0 comments

Monument Valley 2

Google is discounting a variety of premium Android games as part of its 2018 Black Friday efforts.

Included in the sale are the excellent Monument Valley and Monument Valley 2, both of which are currently priced at $0.99 CAD.

Other notable discounted titles include Canadian-made games Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition. The two games are currently priced at $3.89 CAD and $4.69 CAD, respectively.

If you don’t already own it, another game that’s well worth it’s reduced price is Reigns, which is currently priced at $1.29, down from $3.99.

The full list of discounted titles can be found on the Google Play Store.

Let us know in the comment section if you end up taking advantage of any of the above deals.

Source: Google Play

Related Articles

News

Jun 5, 2017

6:58 PM EST

Ustwo Games unveils indie puzzle game Monument Valley 2

News

Nov 20, 2018

11:30 AM EST

Here are Bell and Virgin Mobile’s 2018 Black Friday deals

News

Oct 11, 2018

4:09 PM EST

App Store revenue 93 percent higher than Google Play in Q3: report

Features

Oct 2, 2016

10:27 AM EST

Reigns lets you unleash your inner tyrant [Game of the Week]

Comments