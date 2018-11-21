News
PREVIOUS|

Foxconn planning cost cuts following downturn in iPhone demand: report

An internal memo states that the manufacturer plans to cut 10 percent of its non-technical workforce

Nov 21, 2018

9:37 AM EST

0 comments

iPhone XR

Following “a very difficult and competitive year,” iPhone manufacturer Foxconn plans to cut its operating expenses by approximately 20 billion yuan (roughly $3.9 billion CAD), according to an internal company memo obtained by Bloomberg.

Bloomberg‘s Debby Wu reported the same memo states that, by the end of next year, Foxconn will need to reduce operating expenses related to its iPhone business by 6 billion yuan (roughly $1.15 billion CAD) and cut approximately 10 percent of its non-technical staff.

As part of the restructuring, Foxconn intends to conduct a review of managerial staff who earn more than $150,000 USD (roughly $199,200 CAD) per year.

A similar report from the Wall Street Journal came out earlier this week stating that Apple planned to cut production orders for all three of its new iPhone models.

To date, Apple has been able to weather a global downturn in smartphone demand by selling new iPhone models at a higher average sales price.

However, that same strategy isn’t of any help to the company’s suppliers, who depend on increasing unit volumes to continue growing.

Source: Bloomberg

Related Articles

News

Nov 19, 2018

7:10 PM EST

Portrait Mode depth-of-field image editing comes to Google Photos for iOS

News

Nov 20, 2018

5:14 PM EST

Here are Vidéotron’s 2018 Black Friday wireless deals

Business

Mar 27, 2018

4:49 PM EST

Foxconn to buy Belkin, Linksys and Wemo for $866 million USD

News

May 30, 2018

4:51 PM EST

Google is reportedly using Foxconn to manufacture the Pixel 3 series

Comments