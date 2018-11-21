eBay is offering an additional 15 percent off everything

eBay is offering a pre-Black Friday flash coupon that gives purchasers 15 percent off everything in the online marketplace.
The deal is only available from 8am ET/5am PT to 8pm ET/5pm PT on November 21st.
It’s important to note this is a one-time use per account coupon, with no minimum purchase requirements. The discount applies to your whole cart upon checkout but maxes out at $100 USD. It also does not work on coupons or gift cards.
eBay has plenty of technology-related items on sale, including the iPad Mini 4, Apple Watch Series 4 and the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.
To find more products on sale at eBay, check out our round-up of Black Friday deals here.
