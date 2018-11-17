This concept case turns your Apple Watch into an iPod

If you long for the days of the iPad, this Apple Watch concept case is just what you need.
Created by Joyce Kang of CO Design lab, the ‘Pod Case’ allows you to slide your Apple Watch Series 4 into a sleeve reminiscent of an iPod. The case includes cutouts for the digital crown and speaker, as well as an opening on the back so you can still charge it.
Further, the case has a spot to hook in a wrist strap, and it sports an iPod click wheel.
Unfortunately, the click wheel won’t work — at least, not without some sort of Bluetooth connection.
Overall, it’s an elegant idea from Kang that transforms the user experience of the Apple Watch.
If nothing else, it does a good job inciting nostalgia for the iPod.
You can check out the full concept here.
