News
PREVIOUS

Microsoft is testing ads in the Mail app on Windows 10

Microsoft even has opt-out pricing and a FAQ page about seeing ads in Mail

Nov 16, 2018

6:03 PM EST

0 comments

Windows Redstone 3

Microsoft has started testing ads in the Windows 10 Mail app.

Spotted by Windows news site Aggiornamenti Lumia, the feature is in testing in several countries around the world.

Further, the Redmond, Washington-based company has a FAQ page for the ads.

As a result, there was an uproar on Twitter over the news. The Verge’s Tom Warren tweeted that Microsoft is A/B testing the feature and that doesn’t mean it’s coming to Windows.

However, for a feature in testing, Microsoft seems to have put a lot of work into it. There’s the FAQ page for one, but the company has also released pricing information. If users want to opt out of ads in Mail, you’ll need an Office 365 subscription, which will cost you $8 a month, or $79 a year.

Further, Microsoft has said it won’t read the contents of emails to target ads, unlike Yahoo and, until 2017, Google.

Despite the issue coming up now, users have pointed out the Microsoft tested ads in Mail before.

Also, this isn’t the first instance of unfriendly behaviour from the company. Microsoft previously attempted to steer users away from other browsers using a fear-mongering pop-up.

Ultimately, if ads in Mail is truly in a testing period, now is an opportune time to tell Microsoft how you feel about that. In the past, the company has reversed controversial changes like this. Hopefully it will do so again.

Source: Aggiornamenti Lumia Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Nov 15, 2018

7:02 AM EST

Microsoft has a new light theme for Windows 10 in the works

News

Nov 16, 2018

2:54 PM EST

Microsoft will allows developers to compile ARM64 apps on Windows 10

Reviews

Nov 8, 2018

3:37 PM EST

Surface Pro 6 Review: The future is stuck in the past

News

Nov 16, 2018

3:21 PM EST

Microsoft could have plans to release an Xbox One without a disc drive in 2019

Comments