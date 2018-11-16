Best Buy Canada Black Friday tech deals [Roundup]

While Best Buy teased the masses with its ‘early Black Friday’ deals promo, the Big Box retailer is in full force with the discounts. Best Buy is offering Black Friday ‘prices now’ online and directly from its physical stores. Here’s a roundup of some of the hot products on sale.
Smartphones, Wearables
- Apple iPhone X 64GB for $0 on contract
- Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB for $0 on contract + $250 Gift Card
- Apple iPhone 8 64GB for $0 on contract + $150 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy S9 for $0 on contract + $200 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ for $0 on contract + $200 Gift Card
- Fitbit Alta Fitness Tracker – $79.99 (regular $129.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – $379.99 (regular $459.99)
- Fitbit IONIC smartwatch – $259.99 (regular $349.99)
- Garmin Vivosmart – $229.99 (regular $259.99)
Smart Home, Audio
- Nanoleaf smart led panels – $179.99 (regular $199.99)
- Click & Grow Smart Garden 9 – $159.99 (regular $259.99)
- Logitech Circle 2 Wired Indoor/Outdoor 1080p IP Camera – $179.99 (regular $229.99)
- TP-LINK Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini, 2 Pack – $44.99 (regular $54.99)
- Sonos One with Alexa – $249.99 (Buy 2 and save $30)
- Nokia Smart scale – $139.99 (regular $179.99)
- Honeywell T5 Thermostat or Ring Doorbell – Free Echo Dot
- Sony 300-Watt 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer – $199.99 (regular $379.99)
- Sony EXTRA BASS Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – $89.99 (regular $139.99)
- Sony Over-Ear Sound Isolating Wireless Headphones – $99.99 (regular $199.99)
- Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – $179.99 (regular $199.99)
- Bose SoundLink II Over-Ear Wireless Headphones – $229.99 (regular $269.99)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve Splashproof Bluetooth NFC Wireless Speaker – $219.99 (regular $249.99)
- Onkyo 7.2 Channel 4K Ultra HD Network AV Receiver – $599.99 (regular $849.99)
- Dyson V7 Animal Pro Bagless Stick Vacuum – $349.99 (regular $549.99)
- iRobot Roomba 960 WiFi Connected Vacuuming Robot – $599.99 (regular $799.99)
Video Games, Toys and VR
- Mario & Luigi wired Pro Controllers for Switch – $29.99 (regular $39.99)
- Oculus Go 32GB VR Headset – $269.99
- HTC VIVE VR Headset with controllers – $699.99
- Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Deluxe Edition Bundle – $299.99 (regular $379.99)
- Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle – $229.99 (regular $379.99)
- Anki COZMO for $189.99 (regular $249.99)
- SanDisk Extreme Plus 128GB microSD Memory Card – $49.99 (regular $139.99)
Televisions
- LG 55″ 4K HDR OLED webOS Smart TV – $1899.99 (regular $2699.99)
- Samsung 58″ 4K HDR LED Tizen Smart TV – $699.99 (regular $999.99)
- Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED TIZEN SMART TV – $1499.99 (regular $1,999.99)
- Sony X800E 55″ 4K UHD LED HDR Android Smart TV – $999.99 (regular $1199.99)
- Toshiba 43″ 4K HDR LED Smart TV, Fire TV Edition – $399.99 (regular $549.99)
Computers
- Dell 14″ 2-in-1 Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD – $899.99 (regular $1099.99)
- Dell 15.6″ Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 – $699.99 (regular $799.99)
- Dell Gaming PC with Intel Core i7 Processor, 8GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 060 – $1299.99 (regular $1599.99)
- Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD – $99.99 (regular $159.99)
Source: Best Buy Canada
Comments