Xbox Live Gold members can access Microsoft’s Black Friday game deals early

Nov 15, 2018

Xbox One

Those with an Xbox Live Gold Membership now have early access to Microsoft’s Black Friday Game Deals.

For those who don’t have an Xbox Live Gold Membership, the company is selling a one-month membership for $1 CAD.

Early access for these games deals ends on November 18th. Afterwards, the sale opens up to everyone and will officially end on November 30th.

Here some of the titles available through this sale in Canadian prices.

Source: Microsoft, Major Nelson

